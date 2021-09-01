The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ahead of holidays, Bituach Leumi advances benefit payments

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 12:52
Because of the Jewish holiday schedule, unemployment benefits and income support will be paid this month on September 5, instead of the 12th of the month as usual, the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) said Wednesday.
According to the data that is still being compiled, it appears that more than 130,000 unemployed people will be entitled to unemployment benefits and another 76,000 families will receive an income support benefit this month, NII said.
In addition, child allowances will be paid on September 14 instead of on the 20th. Benefits for senior citizens, holocaust survivors, people with work injuries or disabilities, and others will be paid on the 23rd instead of the 28th.
Rosh Hashana begins the night of Monday, September 6, and is followed by Yom Kippur and the eight-day Sukkot holiday later in the month.
"Employees of the National Insurance Institute are exposed to the distress and personal stories of the Israeli public on a daily basis and are attentive to it," said NII director-general Meir Spiegler. "Especially before the holidays, Bituach Leumi has decided to advance the benefits and try to alleviate, if only slightly, the expenses involved in this month. We wish all of Israel a happy new year and I hope we will soon return to a healthy physical, mental and financial routine. "
