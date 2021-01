MK Ahmad Tibi was reelected on Saturday to serve as the head of Arab-Israeli party Ta'al, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported.

Osama Saadi was elected to be second place on the list and Sondos Saleh elected to the third place. Saleh, an Arab-Israeli woman, is an educator.



In a press release, the party said it will attempt to keep the Joint Arab List together despite "hardships."