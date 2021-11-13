Ahuvia Sandak: Dozens of protesters block road to Jerusalem

Dozens of young people gathered at the entrance to Jerusalem Saturday night protesting and trying to block the road following the death of Ahuvia Sandak last year and the handling of the investigation of police officers involved in his death, Ynet reported Saturday.

Dozens of officers are at the scene attempting to clear the protest and multiple people have been arrested, said a spokesperson for Israel Police.

Sandak was killed one year ago when the vehicle he was in flipped over while he was fleeing from police, who came to the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian one. His death and the subsequent handling of the case ignited many protests across the country.