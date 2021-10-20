The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Airplane makes emergency landing in Haifa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 12:24
A light aircraft made an emergency landing on Wednesday morning at an IAF base in Haifa, in Israel's North, N12 reported.
The plane had three passengers and landed safely without any casualties, according to Magen David Adom.
Quota of Gazan merchants passing Erez Crossing to increase by 3,000
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:20 PM
New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 01:17 PM
4 Israelis arrested for scamming Germans for over €1 million
Kremlin says Putin will not fly to Glasgow for COP26
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 12:54 PM
Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray hit by air strike for second time this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 11:11 AM
Syrian army shelling kills at least 11 civilians - witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 10:41 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 1,130 new cases, 1.2% positivity rate
Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US bombers over Black Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 10:02 AM
Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 09:49 AM
Floods, landslides kill at least 43 people in Nepal
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 09:44 AM
At least 34 dead after floods in north India
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 08:16 AM
26-year-old Arab shot to death, 102nd murder in Arab sector in 2021
N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/20/2021 07:26 AM
Arab sector violence: 21-year-old shot in Umm el-Fahm
