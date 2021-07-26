Al-Jazeera TV says Tunisian police storm its office
By REUTERS
JULY 26, 2021 12:54
Al-Jazeera television said on Monday that Tunisian police had stormed its bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff, after President Kais Saied late on Sunday ousted the government in a move his foes called a coup.
