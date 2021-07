The two Judokas would have faced each other in the second round if both were to progress.

According to reports, Nourine said "we will not recognize the Israeli flag and we will not stain our hands with it" to Algerian media.

Tohar Butbul is set to face Sudanese Judoka Mohamed Abdalarasool in the first round.

Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine has reportedly forfeited his place in the Olympics as he was told he would have to face Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul, Israeli media reported on Thursday.