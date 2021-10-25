All three no-confidence votes fall on Knesset floor

Three no-confidence votes were held in the Knesset plenum on Monday, all three failed to pass.

The first was brought forwards by the Likud and titled the "Government's decision regarding the Defense Minister's approval to regulate 4,000 West Bank Palestinians' status." It lost 64-49.

The second, brought forwards by United Torah Judaism and Shas and titled "The government is increasing taxes and harming the weak," lost 58-55.

The third was brought forwards by the Religious Zionist party, titled "The Bennett-Abbas government is dividing Jerusalem by surrendering and allowing a consulate in east Jerusalem for Palestinians." It was struck down 64-47.