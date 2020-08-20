The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Alleged attack on Navalny part of Kremlin poisoning campaign

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2020 23:45
The suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is likely part of a steady increase in poison attacks by Kremlin-connected security forces against critics of Russia President Vladimir Putin, said a Russian opposition politician who has survived two alleged poisonings.
"Poisoning is becoming a favorite tool of the people who are going after political opponents of Vladimir Putin's regime," said Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition politician and vice-president of the Free Russia Foundation, a Washington-based nonprofit.
Navalny, a leading critic of Putin, was fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking tea that allies said they believe was laced with poison.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any poisoning would need to be confirmed by laboratory tests and that doctors were doing everything they could to help Navalny. He wished him a speedy recovery.
The Kremlin has denied settling scores with its foes by murdering them.
Kara-Murza told Reuters he believes the suspected poisoning may have been connected to Navalny's campaign of support for opposition politicians running in next month's regional elections in Russia, as well as the protests taking place in Belarus over a disputed election.
Kara-Murza, who survived two alleged poisonings in 2015 and 2017, said although poison has been a weapon of choice for the Russian government for many years, the number of incidents has increased dramatically under Putin. He pointed to Yuri Shchekochikhin, a high-profile journalist and opposition politician who died from suspected poisoning in 2003, among others.
The international spotlight "can save a life," Kara-Murza said, adding that democracies in particular must maintain their attention on Navalny. "It's very important to keep the light switched on because it's obviously much easier to commit a crime in darkness."
Red alert sounds in Eshkol Regional Council
The IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza
E3 say cannot support US move to restore UN sanctions on Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 11:21 PM
Israeli and UAE Public Security Ministries working on MOU
Two rockets land in Gaza after failed attempt to hit Israel
Two die fighting California lightning fires, tens of thousands flee
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:38 PM
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted and downed drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:11 PM
The US CDC reports 172,416 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:06 PM
German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 09:02 PM
Hundreds of parents protest outside Justice Minister Nissenkorn's home
French sees 4,711 new COVID infections, close to lockdown record
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 08:39 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Close to 800 people dead since start of pandemic
Iran warns against US push to trigger sanctions 'snapback'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:40 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.55 million, death toll at 787,681
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:34 PM
Incendiary balloons spark 42 fires in southern Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by