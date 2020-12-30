Alleged Israeli airstrike reported near Syria-Lebanon border

Syrian air defenses responded to an alleged Israeli airstrike near the Syria-Lebanon border, west of Damascus, on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media.
The open source intelligence social media account Intelli Times tweeted that the strike targeted a weapons stockpile intended for Hezbollah located along a weapons smuggling route between Syria and Lebanon.
The area around the once popular resort city of Al Zabadani was part of a major supply route for weapons sent by Syria to Hezbollah before the 2011 outbreak of the Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 200,000 people.
This is the second alleged Israeli strike in Syria in the past week.On Thursday, Syrian media reported that air defense systems responded to another alleged Israeli airstrike in the north-west of the country. Four buildings, part of a munitions factory in Maysaf, where the airstrike took place, were damaged. The area of Masyaf has been a target in several attacks in recent years, mostly attributed to the Israeli Air Force (IAF). The last time an airstrike attributed to Israel targeted the area of Masyaf was in early June, when an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Syrian defense factories near the city. At least nine people, including four Syrian nationals, were reported dead as a result.In November, SANA blamed Israel for a series of airstrikes on locations south of the capital Damascus, near the village of Rwihinah, south of Quneitra near the Israeli border, and near Jabal Mane near the town of Kiswah south of Damascus. Eight pro-Iranian fighters were reportedly killed in the strikes.Israel has allegedly struck targets in Syria dozens of times over the past few years as part of its “war between the wars” campaign against the continued entrenchment of Iran and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah in Syria.
Reuters and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.
#UPDATE: Ammunition depot was hit in the Israeli airstrikes near the Syrian town of Al-Zabadani, major blasts. pic.twitter.com/09lZHQ1Ioi— ELINT News (@ELINTNews) December 30, 2020
The open source intelligence social media account Intelli Times tweeted that the strike targeted a weapons stockpile intended for Hezbollah located along a weapons smuggling route between Syria and Lebanon.
בתקיפה הלילה נפגע מצבור אמצעי לחימה שיועד כנראה לחיזבאללה. המצבור נמצא בסמוך לציר הברחות האמל"ח שדי היה רדום בתקופה האחרונה אך בדרך כלל מתעורר לחיים בתקופות החורף. pic.twitter.com/N9NI6Kvt7L— אינטלי טיימס - Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) December 30, 2020
The area around the once popular resort city of Al Zabadani was part of a major supply route for weapons sent by Syria to Hezbollah before the 2011 outbreak of the Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 200,000 people.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
תיעוד מרשים, ממש על הציר בין בקעת הלבנון לכביש דמשק. pic.twitter.com/N7B9VgCfxm— אינטלי טיימס - Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) December 30, 2020
This is the second alleged Israeli strike in Syria in the past week.On Thursday, Syrian media reported that air defense systems responded to another alleged Israeli airstrike in the north-west of the country. Four buildings, part of a munitions factory in Maysaf, where the airstrike took place, were damaged. The area of Masyaf has been a target in several attacks in recent years, mostly attributed to the Israeli Air Force (IAF). The last time an airstrike attributed to Israel targeted the area of Masyaf was in early June, when an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Syrian defense factories near the city. At least nine people, including four Syrian nationals, were reported dead as a result.In November, SANA blamed Israel for a series of airstrikes on locations south of the capital Damascus, near the village of Rwihinah, south of Quneitra near the Israeli border, and near Jabal Mane near the town of Kiswah south of Damascus. Eight pro-Iranian fighters were reportedly killed in the strikes.Israel has allegedly struck targets in Syria dozens of times over the past few years as part of its “war between the wars” campaign against the continued entrenchment of Iran and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah in Syria.
Reuters and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.