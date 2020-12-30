The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Alleged Israeli airstrike reported near Syria-Lebanon border

The strike targeted Al Zabadani, located northwest of Damascus and just east of the border with Lebanon, according to Syrian media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 02:44
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019 (photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
(photo credit: STR / AFP)
Syrian air defenses responded to an alleged Israeli airstrike near the Syria-Lebanon border, west of Damascus, on Tuesday night, according to Syrian media.

The open source intelligence social media account Intelli Times tweeted that the strike targeted a weapons stockpile intended for Hezbollah located along a weapons smuggling route between Syria and Lebanon.

The area around the once popular resort city of Al Zabadani was part of a major supply route for weapons sent by Syria to Hezbollah before the 2011 outbreak of the Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 200,000 people.

This is the second alleged Israeli strike in Syria in the past week.
On Thursday, Syrian media reported that air defense systems responded to another alleged Israeli airstrike in the north-west of the country. Four buildings, part of a munitions factory in Maysaf, where the airstrike took place, were damaged.
The area of Masyaf has been a target in several attacks in recent years, mostly attributed to the Israeli Air Force (IAF). The last time an airstrike attributed to Israel targeted the area of Masyaf was in early June, when an alleged Israeli airstrike targeted Syrian defense factories near the city. At least nine people, including four Syrian nationals, were reported dead as a result.
In November, SANA blamed Israel for a series of airstrikes on locations south of the capital Damascus, near the village of Rwihinah, south of Quneitra near the Israeli border, and near Jabal Mane near the town of Kiswah south of Damascus. Eight pro-Iranian fighters were reportedly killed in the strikes.
Israel has allegedly struck targets in Syria dozens of times over the past few years as part of its “war between the wars” campaign against the continued entrenchment of Iran and its terrorist proxy Hezbollah in Syria.

Reuters and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


