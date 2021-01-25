The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Malka Leifer extradited to Australia after six years

Leifer is wanted on 74 counts of sexual abuse and rape of minors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 25, 2021 08:44
Malka Leifer (photo credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
Malka Leifer
(photo credit: MAARIV/AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
After six years of interminable legal wrangling and dozens of court hearings, alleged sex offender Malka Leifer was extradited to Australia in the early hours of Monday morning, just hours before the closure of Israel's airports due to the coronavirus pandemic, Israeli media reported. 
She is currently in transit travelling to Australia via Frankfurt, and will arrive in Australia later today (Monday). 
Leifer, who is wanted on 74 counts of sexual abuse and rape of minors, has claimed mental illness since extradition proceedings were initiated in 2014, but last year the Jerusalem District Court ruled she was fit for trial and then ordered her extradition.
The Supreme Court rejected all of Leifer’s appeals. 
Leifer fled from Australia to Israel in 2008 after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against her, but an extradition request was only made in 2012 and extradition proceedings in Israel only began in 2014. 
After Leifer was arrested that year she claimed mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia, a claim which eventually accepted by the Jerusalem district psychiatrist and the court, and legal proceedings against her were dropped.
In 2018, Leifer was rearrested however on suspicion of feigning mental illness to avoid extradition and legal proceedings were restarted


