BREAKING NEWS

Amazon services hit by outages worldwide

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 19:30
Amazon services were experiencing issues around the world on Tuesday evening, with the company saying that it is investigating the issues and has identified the cause of at least some of the issues and is working to fix it.
In all regions listed on Amazon Web Services' Service Health Dashboard, "increased error rates" were reported on a number of services.
Thousands of outage reports for Amazon Web Services, Amazon.com, Ring and Alexa were reported to Downdetector on Tuesday evening.
13 Iranian entities targeted by new US sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 09:21 PM
Sirens sound at US consulate, flights diverted from Erbil - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:37 PM
Sirens to be tested in Harish on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:08 PM
Arrest extended of IDF officer suspected of spying on female soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:42 PM
Kidnapped brother of Hezbollah MP released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:19 PM
1 killed, 2 injured after bus hits pedestrians in Jaffa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 05:52 PM
Dust storm expected on Wednesday throughout Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 04:49 PM
Burundi prison fire kills 38 inmates, injures dozens more - vice preside
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 03:31 PM
Explosion kills four, wounds 20 in Iraq's Basra
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:43 AM
Dutch civil suit against Gantz rejected
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:34 AM
Russia sending snipers and tanks to inflict casualties Ukraine says
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:27 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 56 new cases, 609 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 11:23 AM
Israeli PM Bennett hosts Cyprus and Greece leaders
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 08:41 AM
Man struck by lightning in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:48 AM
UK, US and allies call on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 01:07 AM
