Amazon services hit by outages worldwide

Amazon services were experiencing issues around the world on Tuesday evening, with the company saying that it is investigating the issues and has identified the cause of at least some of the issues and is working to fix it.

In all regions listed on Amazon Web Services' Service Health Dashboard, "increased error rates" were reported on a number of services.

Thousands of outage reports for Amazon Web Services, Amazon.com, Ring and Alexa were reported to Downdetector on Tuesday evening.