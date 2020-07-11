The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Amazon.com says it sent the TikTok ban email to employees in error

By REUTERS  
JULY 11, 2020 01:17
Amazon.com Inc said it sent an email earlier on Friday that requested employees remove the TikTok app from mobile devices that also had access to company emails in error.
A company spokeswoman said there has been no change in its policy on TikTok.
"This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error," a company spokeswoman said. "There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok."
United States' CDC reports 3,106,931 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 01:48 AM
Brazil registers another 1,214 coronavirus deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/11/2020 01:19 AM
Canada's biggest grocers defend ending premium COVID-19 pay for workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 10:34 PM
IDF vehicle turns over near Egyptian border, four injured - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 10:24 PM
WHO reports record daily increase in global COVID-19 cases, up 228,102
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 09:43 PM
US CDC Reports 799 new coronavirus deaths, almost 60k daily cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 09:38 PM
Search underway after contact lost with a swimmer in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 09:15 PM
US files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 08:34 PM
Hundreds barred from voting in Spanish regional elections due to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 07:28 PM
WHO official says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 07:20 PM
Jerusalem municipality to re-open a coronavirus situation room on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 07:13 PM
Netanyahu and Katz meet with Israel's self-employed and business owners
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 06:50 PM
Police disperse mass party in Ben Shemen forest, dozens fined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 06:19 PM
Lapid: Conversation with Maas on coronavirus was 'constructive'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 05:49 PM
MK calls on haredi MKs to quit Knesset until COVID-19 lockdowns are over
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 05:23 PM
