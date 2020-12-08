American expands preflight testing to all US destinations

American Airlines said on Tuesday it is expanding preflight COVID-19 testing for all US destinations that have travel restrictions.The test, priced at $129 which includes a medical professional virtually assisting and express shipping both ways, will be available for purchase for passengers traveling on or after Dec. 12.In collaboration with at-home testing partner LetsGetChecked, American said it will provide testing for travel to cities, states and territories currently under COVID-19 travel restrictions, including Puerto Rico.In November, the airline had expanded its at-home testing to new destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Hawaii.