Americans should leave Kabul airport immediately - US State Dept.

Due to a specific, credible threat, US citizens near Kabul airport, including South gate, new Ministry of the Interior, and gate near Panjshir Petrol station, should leave the area immediately, according to the US State Department on Twitter. Avoid traveling to the airport at this time.
