Amir Ohana says Israel is nearing elections

Israel is nearing a general election, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) said in an interview with N12 Friday evening.





"If Blue and White do not come to their senses" the cabinet will dissolve, leading to elections, Ohana told N12 after former tourism minister Asaf Zamir (Blue and White) resigned his ministerial position, saying coronavirus is not the government's highest priority.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "thinking about himself when Israel faces its greatest crisis since the Yom Kippur War," Labor and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli (Labor) said following Zamir's resignation.



