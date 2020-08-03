Amir Peretz: We have to restore public trust

In the coronavirus cabinet meeting held on Monday, Economy Minister Amir Peretz said that a proper plan needs to be made in order to reimburse businesses which the government put under restriction due to the coronavirus pandemic."There has to be a correlation between product and employment and the risk involved in that specific activity," Peretz said. "The economy ministry has made, under my order, a plan which calculates contribution and prioritizes branches with a high added value in proportion to the amount of employees and contribution to employment."