The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Amit Ben Yigal's killer to face charges

The indictment is primarily based on the defendant's confession, while his defense attorneys are claiming that it does not correspond with the defendant's confession and is thus not valid.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 25, 2020 12:12
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal (photo credit: FACEBOOK VIA MAARIV)
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
(photo credit: FACEBOOK VIA MAARIV)
Nizmi Abu Bakar, who is accused of fatally striking Amit Ben Yigal with a rock last month, will be charged by the military prosecution on Thursday, Israeli media reported. 
The bill of indictment is primarily based on the defendant's confession, while his defense attorneys are claiming that it does not correspond with the defendant's confession and is thus not valid.
As the indictment was being read, the defendant broke out in tears, shouting towards the judges: "I didn't kill anyone on purpose. It's not true, I didn't do it. Who wrote that? I told Shin Bet interrogators everything, how could they write such things?" 


The prosecution responded by claiming that the defendant's confession is backed up by a confession of his wife, who saw him return from the rooftop where the stone was dropped from. 
Amit Ben Yigal's father said upon arrival in the court that he has "complete faith in the attorneys and prosecutors in this case, who are going to demand that this terrorist is punished with no less than life in prison." 
Troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion had been carrying out a series of arrests in the village of Yabed in the West Bank early in the morning of May 12 and had detained four wanted Palestinians – two suspected of involvement in a terrorist organization, and two suspected of throwing stones.
At around 4.30 a.m., after completing the arrests, troops began to leave the village when a group of 10 locals began throwing stones towards the troops who were making their way out of the village by foot.
After two stones were thrown at the troops, it is believed that the suspect took the opportunity to drop the large rock on Ben Yigal’s face as he was looking up with his rifle to identify who was throwing the stones. While two soldiers opened fire towards the roof, they were unable to identify who threw the deadly rock.
 


Tags Terrorism West Bank golani brigade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by