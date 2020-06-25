Amit Ben Yigal's killer to face charges

Nizmi Abu Bakar, who is accused of fatally striking Amit Ben Yigal with a rock last month, will be charged by the military prosecution on Thursday, Israeli media reported. The bill of indictment is primarily based on the defendant's confession, while his defense attorneys are claiming that it does not correspond with the defendant's confession and is thus not valid. As the indictment was being read, the defendant broke out in tears, shouting towards the judges: "I didn't kill anyone on purpose. It's not true, I didn't do it. Who wrote that? I told Shin Bet interrogators everything, how could they write such things?"
The prosecution responded by claiming that the defendant's confession is backed up by a confession of his wife, who saw him return from the rooftop where the stone was dropped from. Amit Ben Yigal's father said upon arrival in the court that he has "complete faith in the attorneys and prosecutors in this case, who are going to demand that this terrorist is punished with no less than life in prison." Troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion had been carrying out a series of arrests in the village of Yabed in the West Bank early in the morning of May 12 and had detained four wanted Palestinians – two suspected of involvement in a terrorist organization, and two suspected of throwing stones.At around 4.30 a.m., after completing the arrests, troops began to leave the village when a group of 10 locals began throwing stones towards the troops who were making their way out of the village by foot. After two stones were thrown at the troops, it is believed that the suspect took the opportunity to drop the large rock on Ben Yigal’s face as he was looking up with his rifle to identify who was throwing the stones. While two soldiers opened fire towards the roof, they were unable to identify who threw the deadly rock.
המחבל פרץ בבכי ובצעקות במהלך הקראת כתב האישום נגדו: "לא נכון. לא עשיתי את זה. מי כתב את זה, אני אמרתי את הכל לפני חוקרי השב"כ, איך הם כתבו כזה דבר?"— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 25, 2020
(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/rWr8lIn8FU
