A statement by the Crime Minister Movement, a notable leader in organizing the protests against Netanyahu in recent months, stated that protesters will lay out a red carpet while wearing overalls and carrying signs that will read: "cleaning the corruption."

The protest will begin at 7:00 a.m. outside the Jerusalem District Court.

Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial scheduled to take place Monday morning, anti-Netanyahu protesters said they will be protesting outside the Jerusalem District Court.