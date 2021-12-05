COVID in the Palestinian Authority: 100 Omicron cases investigated

Approximately 100 people are suspected of carrying the Omicron COVID variant, according to Palestinian media. Samples were sent to Sheba Medical Center for analysis, according to Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila.

No cases have been verified yet.

