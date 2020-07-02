Arab-Israeli becomes 322 coronavirus death in Israel

An Arab-Israeli woman from the village of Jatt in central Israel succumbed to COVID-19, becoming Israel's 322 death from the deadly virus, the Hillel Yafe Medical Center reported Thursday morning.





According to the hospital, the 60-year-old was admitted several days ago in critical condition. The woman's condition reportedly deteriorated in the last two days, resulting in her eventual death.





According to the medical center, the woman was suffering from multiple underlying medical conditions, including a chronic disease.





Eight confirmed coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Hillel Yafe, two of which are in critical condition.



