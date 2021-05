The group stopped his car, broke his windows and hit him with their fists and bottles, according to the report.

A team of Magen David Adom (MDA) medics treated him and transferred him to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa with a head injury.

The is an initial report.

A 30-year-old Arab driver was moderately injured on Thursday night after ten men clad in black shirts attacked him in Binyamina in an incident suspected of nationalist background, Walla reported.