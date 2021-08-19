The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Arab man stabbed in J'lem, possible terror attack by Jews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2021 03:07
A young man in his 20's was stabbed in the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem and transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition, Magen David Adom reported Wednesday night.
Paramedics who were called to the scene provided initial treatment to the victim and relayed that he was conscious and suffering several stab wounds.
The circumstances of the incident are currently unclear.
According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the victim was an Arab worker who was attacked by a group of Jewish youth "who were looking for a fight", Walla news reported.
"He was sitting there at the end of a work shift. They stabbed him in his entire body," claims the source. "He tried running until he collapsed."
Police have opened investigation into the attack, suspecting the motive may have been a terror attack by Jews against the Arab worker.
This is a developing story.
35-year-old drowns to death at Ashkelon beach
Biden: US shouldn't wait for third shot
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2021 12:56 AM
Security council: Terror threat level drops at Egyptian beaches
Omer Bar Lev thanks Abbas for PA's aid in Jerusalem fires
Chabad of coastal Mexican town receives its first Torah scroll
US to start COVID booster shots in September
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 05:45 PM
Navy ship catches fire, IDF soldier in serious condition
Former president of Afghanistan Ghani is in UAE - Foreign Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 04:59 PM
Palestinian teen throws knife at checkpoint guards, arrested
French Foreign Minister to Taliban: Prove you have changed
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 04:22 PM
Police arrest 19-year-old for Umm el-Fahm murder
Coronavirus cabinet to make final decisions on school year next week
Stampede at gate of airport in Afghan capital injures 17
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2021 01:59 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,832 new cases, 578 serious cases
Coronavirus czar: We're at war, 95 patients in critical condition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by