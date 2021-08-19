A young man in his 20's was stabbed in the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem and transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition, Magen David Adom reported Wednesday night.

Paramedics who were called to the scene provided initial treatment to the victim and relayed that he was conscious and suffering several stab wounds.

The circumstances of the incident are currently unclear.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the victim was an Arab worker who was attacked by a group of Jewish youth "who were looking for a fight", Walla news reported.

"He was sitting there at the end of a work shift. They stabbed him in his entire body," claims the source. "He tried running until he collapsed."

Police have opened investigation into the attack, suspecting the motive may have been a terror attack by Jews against the Arab worker.

This is a developing story.