Arab MK declines to say if Hamas is a terror group or not

Ra’am (United Arab List) MK Walid Taha refused to provide an answer when asked if Hamas is a terror group or not during a Thursday interview with KAN Reshet Bet and instead slammed the reporter for the “style” of the question.

He offered to speak "at another time" about Hamas, Jewish settlements in the West Bank and "if we can say yes to [Arab-Israeli] peace or not." "I do not accept this attitude or [this] style and this is a topic I do not wish to talk about," he said.

He focused on the discrimination allegedly experienced by the Arab community in Israel and said his party would like to address that issue “but not at any price.”