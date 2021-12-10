Arab resident's car stoned by attackers in Sheikh Jarrah

A number of unidentified individuals stoned a car belonging to an Arab resident of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Friday morning.
רעולי פנים תועדו אמש רוגמים באבנים רכב של תושב ערבי בשכונת שייח' ג'ראח בירושלים, כשהוא בתוך הרכב - ונמלטים@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/Wav3Qg8n3w— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 10, 2021
The perpetrators ran away shortly after throwing the stones. The driver has successfully escaped the car but his condition has not been determined yet.
