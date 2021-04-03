The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez says tests positive for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
APRIL 3, 2021 08:56
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for the new coronavirus, is waiting for the result to be confirmed and is in good spirits despite having a light fever, the first-term Peronist leader tweeted on Saturday.
"I am in good physical condition," the president, who turned 62 on Friday, said in a tweet. He had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus early this year.
"I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, but I am in good spirits," Fernandez tweeted.
He is in isolation, under COVID-19 protocols, but remains on the job. Argentina's vice president is the country's former leader Cristina Fernandez, no relation to the president.
The South American country has been on a lockdown of varying degrees for more than a year against the pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 56,000 Argentines so far. Some 682,868 Argentines have been fully vaccinated, with older people and health car workers getting priority, the government says.
 
