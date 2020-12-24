Arkia to carry out flights to Eilat during lockdown

Israeli airline Arkia airline operate flights to the southern city of Eilat during the lockdown period, expected to begin on Sunday, despite the city no longer being a 'green island', N12 reported on Thursday.The airline reported it would operate two such flights - a morning one and an evening one. The green island' policy excluded Eilat and the Dead Sea from certain coronavirus restrictions.The policy has been halted due to the new lockdown which is meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.