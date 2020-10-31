The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade fresh accusations of Karabakh shelling

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 31, 2020 18:31
Armenia and Azerbaijan once more accused each other of bombing residential areas on Saturday, in defiance of a pact to avoid the deliberate targeting of civilians in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Shelling was reported by both sides within hours of the latest agreement to defuse the conflict, reached after talks in Geneva between the two countries' foreign ministers and envoys from France, Russia and the United States.The agreement with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group fell short of what would have been a fourth ceasefire since fighting began on Sept. 27. The death toll in the worst fighting in the South Caucasus for more than 25 years has surpassed 1,000 and is possibly much higher.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians. About 30,000 people were killed in a 1991-94 war in the region.
The Nagorno-Karabakh Emergency and Rescue Service said the central market in Stepanakert, the enclave's largest city, had come under fire and that large parts of it had been burned.
Armenia's defence ministry said several civilians had been wounded in attacks on the city of Shushi, 15 km (9 miles) to the south, while the human rights ombudsman in Nagorno-Karabakh said a civilian in Martuni region had died when a shell hit his home.
Azerbaijan's defence ministry denied these accusations. It said that the regions of Terter, Aghdam and Aghjabedi had come under artillery fire, as had Gubadli, a town between the enclave and the Iranian border that was taken by Azeri troops this week.
Azerbaijan's recent advances on the battlefield, which also extends to seven surrounding regions, have reduced its incentive to strike a lasting peace deal and complicated international efforts to broker a truce.
The conflict has also brought into sharp focus the increased influence of Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, in a former Soviet region considered by Russia to be within its sphere of influence. Russia also has a security alliance with Armenia.
In response to a request by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to outline the extent of Moscow's support, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would provide "all assistance required" should the conflict spill onto "the territory of Armenia" - land that is outside the current conflict zone.
Nagorno-Karabakh's army says 1,166 of its soldiers have been killed since Sept. 27. Azerbaijan, which does not disclose its military casualties, updated its civilian death toll to 91. Russia has estimated as many as 5,000 deaths on both sides.
Coronavirus in Israel: 674 test positive over weekend, four dead
Gas pipeline blast in southern Iraq kills 3, injures 51, police say
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 04:00 PM
American forces rescue US citizen in Nigeria: Pentagon
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 03:33 PM
Gamzu warns of a renewed coronavirus outbreak in the Arab sector
Ongoing shooting incident in Nablus refugee camp, one casualty reported
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief calls French cartoons "an aggression"
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 09:05 AM
India records 48,268 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 06:44 AM
Mainland China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 05:45 AM
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to defuse Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 05:43 AM
Brazil sees 508 new COVID-19 deaths, 22,282 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 05:42 AM
Mexico reports 6,000 new coronavirus cases, 516 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/31/2020 05:40 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for church attack in Congo - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 09:26 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes central Peru - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 08:45 PM
Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 06:56 PM
Police overpower man threatening officers with knives in Paris - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/30/2020 05:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by