Arrest extended of IDF officer suspected of spying on female soldiers

The arrest of IDF officer Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni, accused of taking photographs of female soldiers without their knowledge, was extended on Tuesday until December 22 during a hearing at the special military court at the Kirya military headquarters.

The Military Prosecution stated during the hearing that it intended to file an indictment against Sharoni on charges of sexual offenses, invasion of privacy and intrusion into computerized material.

