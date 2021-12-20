Dangerous substance leak at Jerusalem Zoo - report

A number of people were injured after a dangerous substance leaked out of an aquarium at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem, Fire and Rescue Services reported on Monday.

Fire and Rescue Services were on the scene, trying to contain the leak.

