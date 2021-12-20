Five-year-old boy found wandering half-naked in Jerusalem

A five-year-old boy was found wandering in Jerusalem half-dressed and showing signs of violence on his body on Monday, an Israel Police spokesperson reported.

The police stated that during the child's medical examination, many people gathered around police forces and violently tried to rescue the child while attacking police officers.

SWAT forces were also called to the scene and reported that two suspects, including the boy's father, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting the police and disorderly conduct.

Police reported that the boy was sent for further examination at the police station. A report was made to Social Services in Jerusalem.