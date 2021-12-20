Girl flew abroad despite knowing she was infected with COVID

A girl infected with the novel coronavirus flew from Israel to Turkey with her family, despite having received a positive test before the flight, according to N12.

According to the report, when epidemiological investigators called to make sure the girl was still in quarantine, her parents stated that they had decided to fly with her to Turkey despite the positive test. There are concerns that many other passengers were infected.

