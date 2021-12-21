Japan executes three death row inmates, a first under PM Kishida

Japan executed three people who were on death row on Tuesday, marking the first time the death penalty was carried out under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, Kyodo news agency reported.

It was the first time for the government to carry out the death penalty since December 26, 2019, Kyodo added.

