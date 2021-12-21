Ethiopian army clearing TPLF from two northern regions - government

Ethiopia's national armed forces are still in the process of clearing rebellious forces from the northern Tigray region from neighboring Amhara and Afar, government spokeswoman Billene Seyoum said on Tuesday.

Billene rejected a statement by the TPLF, the party that controls Tigray, that it had conducted a strategic withdrawal from the Amhara and Afar regions. She presented what had unfolded as a series of military victories by the national forces against the TPLF.

