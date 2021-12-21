Yair Netanyahu fined NIS 2,000 for missing court hearing

Yair Netanyahu was fined NIS 2,000 by the Kfar Saba Magistrate's Court for court costs after failing to show up at his court hearing on Tuesday.

Netanyahu was sued for defamation by Dana Cassidy for allegedly presenting her to his Twitter followers as Defense Minister Benny Gantz's lover.

