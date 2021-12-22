Knesset worker infected with coronavirus

An employee in the Knesset Procurement Division was confirmed as infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Knesset spokesperson.

The employee was last in the Knesset building on Thursday. Anyone who came in contact with the worker has been asked not to come to work until they receive instructions from the Health Ministry.

