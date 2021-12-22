Erdogan hosts rabbis at his palace

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan hosted rabbis from Jewish communities in Turkey at his palace in Ankara on Wednesday, Ynet reported.

"The relations between Turkey and Jews and Israel will always be strong," said Erdogan during the meeting. "The economic relations between the countries are stronger than ever and will continue to strengthen.

