Knesset guard infected with coronavirus

A member of the Knesset Guard was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Knesset Spokesperson.

The guard was last in the Knesset on December 16. Anyone who came into contact with the guard is asked to remain at home until they receive instructions from the Health Ministry.

