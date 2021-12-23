Terrorist who murdered Dvir Sorek receives life sentence

The terrorist who murdered Dvir Sorek was sentenced by the Judea Military Court to life in prison, along with 20 extra years and ordered to pay NIS 1.5 million in compensation.

On August 7, Sorek was kidnapped and stabbed multiple times by Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra and Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra. His body was found on the ground not far from the security gate of the Migdal Oz settlement.

Sorek was enrolled in the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva in Migdal Oz, by which he would have simultaneously served in the IDF as both as a soldier and yeshiva student. He had not undergone any military training, was not in uniform and was unarmed at the time of his death.