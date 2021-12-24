Police investigate explosion heard in Galilee village

Police are currently investigating an explosion heard in the village of Rama in the Galilee during the night, Israel Police said on Friday.

Police have already arrived at the scene to look for evidence and begin investigating.

No casualties were reported in the explosion, though a vehicle was damaged.

This is a developing story.