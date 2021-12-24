Herzog wishes Putin happy Novy God, gets invited to Russia

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to wish him a happy Novy God.

Novy God is a secular Russian holiday meant to celebrate the new year and is marked with trees, festive meals and traditional food.

Herzog also noted that Israel and Russia are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties and thanked Putin for Russia's support.

The two also discussed bilateral issues and growing cooperation in agriculture, science and economics.

Putin invited the Israeli president to visit Russia, while Herzog invited the Russian president to participate in the inauguration of the Chaim Herzog Museum of the Jewish Soldiers in World War II, set to open in 2022.

