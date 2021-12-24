Gilboa Prison escape: Date set for prison commissioner's testimony

Israel Prison Service (IPS) Commissioner Katy Perry will testify on January 12 before the state's investigative committee into the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from Israel's Gilboa Prison in September.



נציבת שב"ס, רב-גונדר קטי פרי, תעיד בפני הוועדה לחקירת בריחת האסירים הביטחוניים מכלא גלבוע ב-12 בינואר @moyshis December 24, 2021

