26-year-old man arrested in Tel Aviv for attacking several women

The Israel Police detained a 26-year-old man from Jerusalem who is suspected of attacking a number of women last week in Tel Aviv, the police spokesperson announced on Saturday.

The police first opened an investigation upon receiving a complaint about an attack on a 55-year-old woman on Friday in Tel Aviv. People who happened to be at the scene of the attack apprehended the suspect, who had no prior connection to the woman, until police arrived.

During the investigation, the police were able to link the suspect to three other attacks against women in the past week. He will be brought before a court on Saturday evening and police will request to keep him in custody, the spokesperson said.