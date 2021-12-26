Israeli arrested for physically assaulting, threatening partner's life

A 52-year-old Israeli was arrested by Israel Police over the weekend for physically abusing and threatening his partner.

The Kiryat Haim resident, near Haifa, allegedly threatened his partner's life after she filed a complaint to Israel Police.

Police officers arrested the man, who was carrying a knife, near the victim's house in Kiryat Haim.

The Haifa District Court extended his arrest until Monday.