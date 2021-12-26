Coronavirus in the IDF: Cases double in a week, rise to 205

The number of cases in the IDF has doubled in the last week, rising to 205 on Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

As of Sunday, 649 IDF personnel are in quarantine.

