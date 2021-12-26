Clashes break out with Palestinian prisoners in Rimon Prison - report

Clashes broke out between Israel Prison Service (IPS) units and Palestinian prisoners in Rimon Prison on Sunday afternoon, according to Palestinian reports.

The report has not been confirmed by IPS and the background of the incident is unclear.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in Israeli prisons surrounding alleged mistreatment of female Palestinian prisoners, the stabbing of an IPS staff member in Nafkha Prison last week and the continuing hunger strike of a Palestinian held in administrative detention.

Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, warned that if Israel did not release Hisham Abu Hawash, who has been on hunger strike for over 130 days, it would "take the field to a different situation than it is now."