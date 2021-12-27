Three bird flu outbreaks discovered in Sharon, Gilboa, Golan Heights

Three other outbreaks of bird flu were discovered in chicken coops in Ein HaHoresh in the Hefer Valley, the Ram-On moshav in Gilboa and in Givat Yoav in the Golan Heights, Ynet reported on Monday.

The centers have been isolated and there is active monitoring of additional farms in the area.

Following reports of the bird flu, 100 million eggs are being delivered to Israel, Agriculture Minister Oded Forer announced on Monday.

This news shortly followed the outbreak of the bird flu in the Margaliot moshav in the north. The import of eggs is intended to address the expected shortage due to the destruction of tens of millions of eggs and about six hundred thousand hens.

Forer also added that the farmers will be compensated for the destruction of the eggs, according to Walla.