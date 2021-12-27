Denying Israel Prize to left-wing professor not legally justified - A-G

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit wrote on Monday that there is no legal justification to prevent math and computer science professor Oded Goldreich from receiving the Israel Prize.

Despite the prize committee choosing Goldreich for the prize earlier this year, the education minister at the time Yoav Gallant refused to grant him the prize due to statements he made in the past against Israel's policies in the West Bank, including support of a boycott of Ariel University.

Current Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton upheld Gallant's decision and decided not to award Goldrecih the prize. The decision was appealed and Mandeblit revealed on Monday that he did not think Shasha Biton's actions were legally justified.