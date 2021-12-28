Israeli farmers protest agricultural reform near Knesset

Israeli farmers are again protesting Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer's agricultural reform in front of the Knesset building on Tuesday.

As farmers protests in Jerusalem, the Knesset's Finance Committee, headed by Blue and White MK Michael Biton, debates several regulations that are part of the agricultural reform.

