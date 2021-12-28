Israel Police officer indicted for attacking, threatening ex-partner

An Israel Police officer was indicted on Tuesday for physically assaulting and threatening his ex-girlfriend's life, N12 reported.

Mohammed al-Wani, a 23-year-old patrol officer, held a knife to his ex-partner's throat after she refused to give him the password to her phone, the indictment reads.

After the victim attempted to defend herself, al-Wani allegedly stabbed her hand multiple times and fled from her house.

Following an investigation by the Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department (PID), an indictment was filed to the Haifa District Court.