Police probing sexual abuse allegations at Ashkelon school

An investigation has been opened into allegations of sexual abuse and other offenses involving minors at an Ashkelon school, Israel Police stated on Wednesday.

Due to the nature of the investigation, information pertaining to the investigation and the identity of those involved is under a gag order, as ruled by the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court.

